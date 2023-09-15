The Examiner
Racing watchdog suspends Anthony Bullock due to live bait concern

By Isabel Bird
September 16 2023 - 4:30am
An investigation by the Office of Racing Integrity has cleared Anthony Bullock of animal welfare concerns. Picture: File
The Office of Racing Integrity has cleared greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock of animal welfare allegations that led to the investigation of his property. But, RSPCA says Tasmania's dog welfare laws were still insufficient.

