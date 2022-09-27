Over 150 Launceston College students walked to raise awareness for human rights on Tuesday, protesting the lack of a human rights act in Australia.
Held by Amnesty International, students were given the opportunity to raise their voices on issues like gender identity, climate change and women's rights.
Amnesty International Australia's Human Rights Education Coordinator Annette Schneider said a human rights act would ensure our rights are protected.
"These rights show we have legal remedy and recourse to take when we have human rights violations that are acted upon us."
According to Amnesty International, Australia is the only liberal democracy without a Human Rights Act to protect human rights in law.
"We're talking about rights for the queer community, civil, political cultural and climate rights as well. It's every human right that exists within the universal declaration of human rights," said Ms Schneider.
"It's really alarming that over half of our population thinks that we do have a human rights act, and once people realise we don't have that, almost three-quarters of the population actively support it.
She said knowledge and awareness is paramount.
"Young people are the powerful voice that we've got to show because they're the ones that are interested in ensuring that they have human rights for their life as well."
Student and activist Ginger Hoban said she's walking to raise awareness with her peers.
"Being a young person, I didn't know much about this until a friend joined Amnesty, and that got me curious about it."
"One of the reasons why people don't learn a lot about human rights is because we're too scared to."
"We're scared to branch out and try something we don't know much about because we're scared we're going to look like imposters when it's all about learning."
She said more people her age need to be talking about it, and wants other schools to get on board.
"You don't have to be an expert, you just have to be curious."
"Something has to be done within the schools themselves by the teachers."
"I'm just hoping next year more schools join us with this and we get more people."
Senior lecturer of education at the University of Tasmania Kim Beasy said she's trying to raise awareness about the connection between environmental and human rights.
"We need to protect the environment and make that connection to taking action on climate change."
"We need more actions and opportunities to come together and talk about what matters in the world."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.