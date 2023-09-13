Tamar Valley Peace Festival launches with pop-up parade in Mowbray

The Tamar Valley Peace Festival returned this week with the first event of its 2023 calendar of activities which hope to "build peace in the community through connection".
A colourful display pop-up parade organised signalled the official opening of the annual festival which runs from September 14 to 23.
Adorned in vibrant ponchos and carrying garden-style parasols and twinkling bells, the parade organised as part of Interweave Arts' Remade - a sustainable and wearable art project - strutted Mowbray in style.
The paraders were joined by peace doves perched on the windowsills at schools and businesses around Launceston to kickstart the festival's offering of over 20 upcoming activities.
Donna Bain, chair of the Tamar Community Peace Trust - who organises the annual festival - said this year's theme was connecting.
"Sharing is a pathway to peace, that's why this year is all about individuals and communities coming together to create more peaceful places to share," Ms Bain said.
"With this year's theme, we're following in the footsteps of our founder, Jean Hearn, who wanted the community to find its own voice for peace."
The festival calendar will include free activities like cycling and walking, gatherings over food and drink, exhibitions and talks and performances, as well as guest speaker events from Rhoda Roberts, AO, a leader in the Australian arts and festival community, and John Kamara, Tasmanian Australian of the Year.
Ms Roberts will be part of a panel at a free, ticketed event on Thursday, September 21, at the Earl Arts Centre to talk about the power of festivals to bring about social change, while Mr Kamara will visit a dozen schools in northern Tasmania to talk to young people about his story and "how they might find their own voice for peace".
"This is the strength of the Peace Festival: organised by communities for communities," Ms Bain said.
"That's what peace is all about isn't it? Getting to know each other, making friends - and the doves look fantastic!''
The Tamar Valley Peace Festival runs from September 17 to 23 and more information is available at the festival's website and Facebook page.
