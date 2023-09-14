Speeding Tasmanian drivers stung in record numbers

An unprecedented number of Tasmanians have been booked for speeding since the introduction of new mobile cameras.
In the four years prior to 2022-23, between 4000 and 6500 drivers were booked by fixed speed cameras each year.
Between September 2022 and August, the new cameras alone have caught more than 35,000 drivers breaking the law.
Several thousand additional tickets have been recorded through existing speed cameras during the same period.
Tasmania Police statewide road safety co-ordinator Gary Williams said the figures sent a strong message to speeding drivers.
"For most drivers, seeing a camera on the side of the road is reassuring - it shows that speed limits are taken seriously and are being enforced to keep people safe," Inspector Williams said.
"For others though, the likelihood of being caught and the threat of a fine or losing your licence is the only effective deterrent.
"If you're not doing the wrong thing on the roads, you have nothing to worry about. But if you are, you'll be caught."
Fourteen mobile speed cameras are being used across the state, and two more are expected to complete the fleet in the coming weeks.
The cameras can monitor up to six lanes of traffic - travelling in both directions - and have recently begun detecting phone and seatbelt use.
Drivers caught not wearing seatbelts, using their phone, or looking at a phone held by a passenger can be fined $390 and docked three demerit points.
As of last month, the cameras were being used at more than 400 sites across the state.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said the cameras were expected to tangibly improve the safety of Tasmanian roads.
"The advice that I have from my department, informed by Road Safety Advisory Council, is that over time, this automated traffic enforcement program is expected to reduce fatal and serious injuries by up to 10 per cent," Mr Ferguson said.
"Or to express it differently, three lives saved and 27 serious injuries prevented each year."
