Mobile speed cameras on Tasmanian roads have generated a whopping $3.2 million from 25,000 fines over the past nine months.
The cameras were reintroduced to state roads on September 30 following the passing of legislation in parliament to enable their use.
The legislation also allows the use of cameras that detect mobile phone usage on the road and the disuse of seatbelts.
The 2023-24 budget contains $13.8 million over four years for the operation of the mobile cameras.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor at a budget estimates committee on Tuesday asked Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson and department representatives if site selection of mobile speed cameras was based on "revenue-hooking".
Mr Ferguson said there was no revenue motive for the government or the contracted provider of the cameras who applied a fixed charge on the government for usage.
He said revenue harnessed from fines went into the general public account like revenue from other infringement notices.
Mr Ferguson said the government used speed detection cameras, that were not for enforcement purposes, at 40 locations around the state and results showed the average speed on key arterial roads was reducing.
"The advice that I have from my department, informed by Road Safety Advisory Council, is that over time, this automated traffic enforcement program is expected to reduce fatal and serious injuries by up to 10 per cent - or more to express it differently, three lives saved and 27 serious injuries prevented each year," he said.
State Growth Department representative Gary Swain said mobile cameras were being used at more than 400 sites across the state.
He said the department's site database continued to increase.
Mr Swain said sites were selected on the basis of a location's crash road safety infrastructure and operational speeds.
He said other site considerations for the day-to-day deployment of cameras included roadworks, weather conditions, and site availability due to parking.
"The idea is a randomised deployment of those cameras, so this is this is an anywhere, anytime concept," Mr Swain said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.