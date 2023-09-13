A Launceston businessman is calling for a task force to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour in the Launceston central business district.
Coffee Republic owner Robin Smith said he was punched when he spoke to a group of youths "smashing up cafe furniture"about 6pm on Tuesday evening.
"It was the worst incident at Coffee Republic in my 23 years in the Brisbane Street Mall," he said.
"There needs to be afternoon police foot patrols targeting anti-social behaviour, shoplifting and youth carrying knives."
Mr Smith and a member of the public were taken by ambulance to the Launceston General Hospital.
Tasmania Police told The Examiner that police were investigating a reported disturbance involving a group of youths last night.
"A member of the public received a non-life threatening injury after attempting to intervene in the disturbance," a statement said.
"One youth was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of common assault."
Mr Smith said about $1000 worth of damage had been caused to tables and furniture at the business.
He said that a member of the group had demanded a vape from a patron of his business.
"One was attacked and another was assaulted then the main protagonist smashed cafe furniture through the table there," he said.
"And then staff members tried to intervene and they were taking cafe furniture to use as weapons against the people they wanted the vape from.
"I asked them not to and asked for the furniture back and he punched me in the eye.
"I wear contact lenses and the contact lens cracked and went into the eye.
"'The other boy had a suspected fractured skull and that is why he was taken to hospital."
Mr Smith said that a member of the group was brazen enough to threaten to come back while in the presence of police officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at crimestopperstas.com.au
