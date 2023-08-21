After months of testing, Tasmania Police has officially turned on new detection cameras that can automatically issue fines of $390 to drivers caught using mobile devices or not wearing a seat belt correctly.
Fourteen of the cameras, attached to the existing speed camera trailers, are operational from Monday, with another two due to start shortly.
Drivers detected using or holding a mobile phone while driving or even looking at someone else using a mobile phone while driving will be sent an infringement notice.
Scott Tilyard, chairman of the Road Safety Advisory Council, said in addition to the fine, anyone caught on their phone would be hit with three demerit points.
"Texting, looking at the screen, or even looking at the screen of someone else's phone while you're driving is not only dangerous, but it's illegal," he said.
"That's why these cameras are live as of today - we will be issuing fines, demerit points will be lost. There are no excuses for people using mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts."
He said distraction is a factor in about a quarter of all road fatalities and serious crashes, while wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of being killed in a crash by up to 50 per cent.
"We know that being distracted by using your mobile phone while you're driving and not wearing your seatbelt are two of the most significant contributing facts to crashes.
"This year to date, 18 people have already lost their lives on Tasmanian roads, and around 190 other people have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries."
The seatbelt and mobile phone cameras will complement existing police road operations, such as the one in Launceston over the weekend.
That operation on Bathurst Street in the Launceston CBD on Saturday night detected two passengers not wearing seatbelts, two unregistered vehicles, one unlicensed driver, and resulted in 32 defect notices being issued.
Sergeant Ben Kromkamp from Northern Road Policing Services said a 9-year-old child was also seen sitting on the lap of another passenger in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.
"This is of major concern for police and shows a complete disregard for the safety of the child, who are our most vulnerable road users," he said.
"The driver was proceeded against and has received a penalty notice of 3 demerit point and a $390 fine."
Tests of the new camera devices in recent months have already detected shocking and dangerous instances of drivers not paying attention.
Photos included people driving with no hands on the wheel, no seatbelt and with attention fully on a mobile phone screen instead of the road.
The new cameras will operate in conjunction with the state's existing fleet of speed cameras. The equipment will be able to simultaneously detect speeders and those not wearing seatbelts, as well as those using mobile devices.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said it was unfortunate that the cameras were needed in order to get drivers to do the right thing.
"We don't want anybody to have to pay a $390 fine for using your mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt while driving.
"But unfortunately we do have to have these rules in place because some people continue to ignore the warnings that they pose a risk to themselves, their passengers and other road users."
