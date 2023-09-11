Not even 12 months after opening Bar Stelo and it is celebrating being a finalist in a national award.
It joins a dozen Tasmanian picks for this year's Australian Bar Awards.
Managing director Lauren Johnston said they were "so pumped" to have reached their aim of making the finals.
"We're still finding our feet. We took a bit of a gamble when setting out ... and now making the finals is more a relief that we're on the right track," Mrs Johnston said.
"Receiving recognition instills confidence you're on the right track, other than wishing and hoping."
The bar, which is next door to acclaimed Stelo at Pierre's, drew in a different crowd than the diners of the restaurant, she said.
"A majority of the crowd go for more casual, but with Stelo food, so you know there will be good bar meals," she said.
The awards are a familiar one for Stelo Bar manager Janna Connell, who won bartender of the year while working in the Northern Territory.
"She didn't get to the ceremony because of the distance at the time," Mrs Johnston said.
"So we're really excited for her to be part of it."
The bar's team is also led by head bar tender Ze feng Hooi, and Mrs Johnston praised the strength of their team.
Bar Stelo is contesting in the regional bar of the year category, while fellow Launceston venue St John's Craft Beer is contending best specialty beer venue.
Meanwhile Hobart hot spots Rude Boy and Sonny are seeking to defend their national titles in their respective categories.
The Australian Bar Award winners will be announced on Wednesday as part of Sydney Bar Week.
