Justice Ewan Charles Crawford AC, one of Tasmania's most pre-eminent legal minds, died on September 5 in Launceston. He was 82.
Mr Crawford had a long, distinguished legal and judicial career, spending more than 54 years in the legal profession, and was the first Chief Justice in Australia to have done away with the red and white robes and long ceremonial wigs in the Supreme Court.
Born in Launceston, Mr Crawford became a student of law in 1959 and worked as an Associate to his father, Sir George Crawford.
READ MORE:
On May 12, 1964 Mr Crawford graduated from University of Tasmania with a Bachelor of Laws with Honours.
When speaking with The Examiner in 2014, Mr Crawford said he was initially set on becoming a scientist until his father's appointment to the Supreme Court saw him favour a legal career.
In 1988 Mr Crawford commenced serving as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Tasmania.
In 2008, he took on the role of Chief Justice of Tasmania until his retirement in 2013, also serving as the Lieutenant Governor during this period.
READ MORE:
In 2014, Mr Crawford was awarded the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for eminent service to the judiciary, the law and the legal profession.
Attorney-General and Justice Minister Elise Archer expressed her deepest sympathy and offered her condolences to the Crawford family.
"The people of Tasmania have benefited from his wisdom, intellect and thoughtful nature over several decades," she said.
"[Justice Crawford was] a man of dignity, whose distinguished service to the state is admired and shall be remembered by all Tasmanians. Our thoughts are with Justice Crawford's loved ones at this time."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.