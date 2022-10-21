The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cocktail bar expands Stelo empire in Launceston

October 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bar Stelo owners Lauren and Nathan Johnston with bar manager Janna Connell. Picture supplied

When a new business venture is described as the "virtuous mistress" to an existing restaurant, you can be assured that something special is about to shake and stir its way onto Launceston's hospitality scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.