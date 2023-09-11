Police are continuing to look for a 75-year-old Deloraine man Kerry Frankcombe and his boat between Port Sorell and Beechford after he failed to return from a fishing trip.
Tasmania Police Senior Constable Damien Godfrey said "significant resources" had been utilised in the search for Mr Frankcombe, who was believed to have last been seen at the Port Sorell boat ramp in the early hours of September 10.
"Multiple police vessels, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Tamar Sea Rescue and Challenger Jet from Victoria provided by AMSA, began searching the area at about 7.55pm last night (September 10)," he said.
"About 1.30am, the vessel was located by the AMSA Challenger Jet adrift approximately 12km off the coast of Beechford.
"There has been no EPIRB activation, and the man did not take a mobile phone with him."
Constable Godfrey said police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the boat or Mr Frankcombe by calling 131 444 or contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously via www.crimestopperstas.com.au.
