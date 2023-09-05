It broke the sale record for Launceston's most prestigious suburb when it sold in April 2021 - now it's back on the market.
Occupying the highest point on High Street, East Launceston's heritage-listed Hatherley House dates back nearly 200 years and boasts a history to rival any home in Launceston.
After snapping up the property for $3.25 million, the home's owner is moving overseas to be closer to family.
Bushby Creese's George Bushby said a number of local families had already shown interest in "one of Launceston's best homes".
"People of Launceston have always admired the home and it's always a conversation point when something like that hits the market," Mr Bushby said.
"It's got stunning original features - soaring 12 foot ceilings, multiple formal rooms, original tessellated tiles in the grand foyer which is pretty amazing.
"Launceston's lucky that it has it."
One of the oldest properties still standing in Launceston, Hatherley House has undergone many changes since the land was secured in 1827.
The home was built by legendary builder James Bennell (who also built the Launceston synagogue in Charles Street) and Henry Dowling (a Launceston mayor who established Princes Square and organised the Val d'Osne fountain the remains there to this day).
For about 80 years it was owned by the Grubb family, who added the ballroom extension, and it later operated as an accommodation business.
Architects Jack and Rebecca Birrell bought and began restoring the property in 2011, before selling in 2021.
The Tuscan-Italianate style home features eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, and sits on a block of nearly 2000 square metres.
"A lot of well-established Launceston families have owned it and it really has been a generational home for a number of families," Mr Bushby said.
"It does sit at the highest point of High Street ... it's pretty iconic where they chose to build it and it's been such a good family home.
"It's a great balance of beautiful grounds, great accommodation and the position is elite."
A price guide has not been disclosed for the home, which is for sale via expressions of interest.
