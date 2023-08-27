A historically significant 1895 home overlooking Duck Reach power station has been listed for sale.
A cluster of five homes sit above the car park at Duck Reach, a picturesque pocket of Launceston known for its suspension bridge and the shell of what was once a pioneering hydroelectric power station.
One home - the former manager's residence - was burned down in a 2011 fire. It was listed for sale for $3.2 million in 2020, but did not sell.
To the east are two sets of conjoined bluestone workers' cottages, including the freshly-renovated 4 Corin Street.
Known as 'Flax', the home centres around a 9x3.3m living room facing the river, and is expected to fetch in the vicinity of $1 million.
Circa Heritage and Lifestyle's Dominic Romeo said the two-bedroom home had most recently been used as an Airbnb, but was also proving popular with downsizers.
"It's had a high-end renovation, the whole property has been restored," Mr Romeo said.
"It's a very solid beautiful home - you don't get too many bluestone houses in Launceston."
The Duck Reach power station operated from 1895 until 1955, when it was decommissioned.
The site now functions as a museum, while the homes on the other side of the river are privately owned by long-term permanent residents.
The Corin Street site links up to many walking tracks, including the Duck Reach Trail which runs through to Cataract Gorge.
"In terms of someone who's active and loves nature there's amazing trails right along the Gorge and you can even walk to the CBD along the river walk," Mr Romeo said.
"It's a unique position because environmentally you're in a beautiful part of the city - you wouldn't even know you were in a city."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.