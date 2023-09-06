Launceston's Royal Oak Hotel was nominated for the best live venue in Tasmania award this week, and owner Wendy Robbins felt they had a "damn good chance of winning" this year.
Presented by the National Live Music Awards, the Oak is up against Tassie venues Altar, The Grand Poobah, The Odeon Theatre and The Simple Complex.
Ms Robbins said it was "absolutely brilliant" just to be on the same page as the other venues.
"It says that we're a significant venue on the island," Ms Robbins said.
Ms Robbins took over ownership of the Oak in 2018 and guided it through a rough period during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since purchasing the Brisbane Street pub, she took on the mammoth task of upgrading the kitchen and replacing the worn down furniture while keeping true to the essence of the beloved Launnie watering hole.
Royal Oak Hotel communications manager and Chair Sawtooth ARI Clementine Blackman said at the moment, there were "only so many punters coming out" to bigger gigs in Launceston.
"There's a really good amount of venues supporting local acoustic acts which is fabulous," Ms Blackman said.
"In terms of having enough venues to support touring acts, I think we've got to make it viable for the touring acts to be coming, and we're that venue for them at the moment.
"If we can set the tone, grow the culture, and then rise the tide together, that'd be great."
She said cost of living was having a big impact on entertainment and support for the arts.
"It's really important to remember that art got us through COVID, we all really clung to music and different creative things to get us through when we were at home," she said.
"Now that we're out, we can come out and support the existence of these wonderful artists."
Ms Blackman and Ms Robbins thanked the patrons who have supported the Oak over the years.
"Without the audience, the acts are just having a dress rehearsal; we'd like to thank northern Tasmania for getting us there."
Votes can be made online through the National Live Music Awards website.
Do you have a favourite memory of the Royal Oak Hotel? Let us know in the comments below.
