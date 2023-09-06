The Examiner
Royal Oak Hotel only venue in the North up for live music venue award

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
September 7 2023 - 5:00am
Owner of the Royal Oak Hotel Wendy Robbins. Picture Paul Scambler
Owner of the Royal Oak Hotel Wendy Robbins. Picture Paul Scambler

Launceston's Royal Oak Hotel was nominated for the best live venue in Tasmania award this week, and owner Wendy Robbins felt they had a "damn good chance of winning" this year.

