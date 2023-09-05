The future of the UTAS Stadium in Launceston remains unclear, according to a parliamentary inquiry tasked with scrutinising the proposed AFL stadium at Macquarie Point.
The joint committee inquiry also found that the decision to locate a new roofed stadium at Macquarie Point was made solely by the Tasmanian Liberal government without consultation of key stakeholders.
It released an interim report of its investigations into the decisions and planning of the stadium to date, and has made 18 findings as a result.
It made one recommendation, which was to continue its inquiry with greater investigative focus on the agreement between the state and the AFL, and the resulting financial implications for Tasmania.
Specifically, the report findings include that:
The Parliamentary Standing Committee of Public Accounts included members from the Legislative Council and House of Assembly, including MLCs Ruth Forrest, Meg Webb and Josh Willie, and MPs Lara Alexander, Shane Broad and Dean Young.
The report stated that the future of UTAS Stadium at York Park was uncertain "in terms of events and games that will be played at these venues should a new stadium be built at Macquarie Point".
Evidence throughout its investigations found that ownership of UTAS Stadium would transfer from the City of Launceston to Stadiums Tasmania, who would own and manage it on behalf of the Crown.
Further, that several tasks have progressed this, including industrial consultation on employee transfers.
"On 15 December 2022, the City of Launceston endorsed a proposal to form an intention to transfer York Park (UTAS Stadium), but the terms and conditions and basis of this stadium's proposed transfer are yet to be negotiated and agreed," it said.
But exactly what future events are planned to be held, nor any business-case modelling about such events, was not answered in the inquiry.
"No evidence was received that identified the basis of assumptions provided by government to consultants, to inform the business case modelling; in particular, the number and nature of expected events and attendance at events at the proposed stadium," the report said.
It said the government was unable to provide "modelling to support the public claims of the increase in state revenue".
Timeline of decision for Macquarie Point
Regarding the timeline of the state's decision to locate a stadium at Macquarie Point, the report found that the official announcement of the stadium was made on September 18, 2022, after Cabinet's consideration a fortnight earlier on the September 5.
"Throughout the public hearings, it became evident to the Committee that a number of key stakeholders were not consulted prior to Cabinet making its decision on the location of the proposed stadium at Macquarie Point," it said.
"The State Government did not engage with key stakeholders, including the RSL Tas, Vietnam Veterans Association (Tasmania), City of Hobart and TasWater."
Regarding a roofed stadium, the report reveals the then Premier Peter Gutwein "first-floated the concept of a roofed stadium".
Further, that a roof "made sense" to the business-case for a stadium that accommodated arts, culture and sports, and would "enhance the fan experience".
From evidence, the report outlines that international test cricket cannot be played under a roof.
The report noted that grant funding had been provided to Cricket Tasmania to assess the effect of a new stadium on the business of cricket, but this had not yet been completed.
