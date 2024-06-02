Launceston artist and ROOKE founder awarded $200k Sidney Myer Fellowship

Freyja Wild, one of the founding members of Launceston-based contemporary circus company ROOKE, has been awarded a $200,000 creative prize.
Wild - a performer who toured with some of the world's largest troupes, like C!RCA, Circus Oz, Les 7 Doigts de la Main, before settling in Tasmania - is one of nine recipients nationally to be awarded the Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship, Australia's most valuable prize in any artform.
The creative fellowship recognises "outstanding talent and exceptional courage" in an Australian artist or cultural leader, providing them with the unrestricted, tax-free grant over two years.
Since its inception, the fellowships have provided $17.8 million in funding to individuals.
Wild - who is also ROOKE's chief executive officer and artistic director - said the news was "an amazing affirmation" for her artistic journey and circus as an art-form.
"For the last four years, trying to be a creative and a performing artist, as well as being a mother, has been so hard," Wild said.
"There's been many times where I've thought about retraining and doing something else that's boring, but brings in a wage.
"I see the difference that [art] makes in people's lives other than my own, and I also think about raising my son: I want him to see a role model who is creative and passionate and driven, and making a difference in the world, not just a day-to-day to make ends meet.
"This, [the Sidney Myer Fellowship], is an affirmation that, no, I can stay in the industry, and that the work is worthwhile."
The Fellowship - which will be portioned out over two years - is not tied to any specific outcome or projects; they are designed only to provide "the time, space and resources" to recipients to develop, work on and create art.
Wild said none of the money will be used for ROOKE; the grant will instead be either kept aside as a wage for herself, as a "creative projects pot" for her personal work, or to help her push forward art in Australia.
"I have a tendency to put myself at the bottom of the list," Wild said.
"But this is for me on my artistic journey. I can't wait."
