Devonport needs answers: Mayor, businesses back Spirit inquiry call

The new Spirit of Tasmania ferries will mean more freedom for people to choose when they get on and off the island, according to Devonport mayor Alison Jarman.
On Saturday, Labor Leader Dean Winter said the opposition would move to establish an inquiry into the Spirits' delivery.
Supportive of Labor's move, Cr Jarman said she believes that people and businesses right across Tasmania have been affected by delivery delays.
"We've got waiting lists already at the Spirits, people are saying they can't get on for the next six months with their caravans," she said.
"It's the same for people from interstate who want to come here and spend their money... the delays are just costing us dollars every single day."
The replacement vessels will have a larger capacity for passengers and freight than the existing ferries.
Devonport Chamber of Commerce and Industry retail executive John Alexiou said that businesses were feeling uncertain with the delays.
"The retailers are really gearing up for this, so we want to see this happen," he said.
"In the Devonport area, where there is going to be a huge boost to the economy, we're going to be affected by delays.
"So we want to see what the future plans are going to be."
Cr Jarman added that business skepticism saw people putting off plans to renovate, hire more staff, or upskill.
"[Will] they be waiting another six months?" she said.
"We can watch [the Spirit] on Facebook and see it's being built and we know that it's delayed, but we just need the truth."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said whether there is an inquiry into the Spirits would be for the parliament to decide.
"If the parliament decides that there should be an inquiry, then that's the democratic parliament that the Tasmanian people have elected," he said.
Cr Jarman said she planned to make phone calls to Braddon's crossbench representatives Miriam Beswick and Craig Garland and encourage them to support the inquiry.
"I appreciate Labor wanting to stand up and ask questions and I call out for our crossbenchers to support us, that's what we elected them for," she said.
