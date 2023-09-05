There are no plans to expand a life-saving jack jumper venom program to the North or North-West of the state because of resourcing issues, the state government has confirmed.
The initial stage of the Jack Jumper Venom Desensitisation program is delivered at the Royal Hobart Hospital, and treatments can help save the lives of about 3 per cent of Tasmanians who are allergic and to whom bites pose a real risk.
But the program is much less accessible for those living in the North or North-West - especially for working-age patients.
The program operates on weekdays only, and in the first three months, requires weekly injections and treatments in Hobart.
These treatments, which are aimed at desensitising patients to the venom over time, can often take up to four hours.
In a written response to questions from Mersey MLC Mike Gaffney, Leonie Hiscutt, leader of government business in the Legislative Council, acknowledged the "frustration for patients in the North and North-West needing to travel to Hobart".
"However the provision of safe services is paramount. Given the specialist resources required for this program, expansion of the first stage is not currently being considered," she wrote.
"The first stage takes up to 12 weeks for each patient, meaning a biannual outreach clinic would require an immunology/allergy specialist to visit the North for six months of the year and this is not feasible."
She did confirm that expansion of the maintenance phase of the treatment to Launceston was under consideration. Patients would still need to make weekly visits to Hobart in the three-month initial phase, however.
Ms Hiscutt noted that of the approximately 280 Tasmanian patients receiving venom therapy, 27 per cent are from the North or North-West.
"It is difficult to quantify the number of patients who have deferred or been prevented from accessing therapy due to their geographic location," Ms Hiscutt said.
She also said that a government scheme that helps Tasmanians in their travel when accessing healthcare, the Patient Travel Assistance Scheme, was due to be reviewed in March next year.
"Consumers and stakeholders will be consulted during this evaluation to ensure PTAS is providing the support consumers require."
The Jack Jumper Venom program began in 2001, after four sting deaths were recorded in Tasmania throughout the 1990s.
