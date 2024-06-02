A 'world champion seafood chef' will debut at Tassie Scallop Fiesta

The Tassie Scallop Fiesta has caught a "world champion seafood chef" for its 2024 festival lineup.
John McFadden - the reigning World Food Championships best seafood chef and once top overall chef - will show off his skills at the popular Bridport event this year.
The Sydney chef will be among a panel taking to the event's pop-up to demonstrate his craft with a few scallop-based expert pointers on how to prepare the seafood delicacy.
Mr McFadden has worked in some of Australia's top Michelin-hatted restaurants, and recently became a semi-regular on the cooking segment of the national Channel 7 TV show Sunrise.
"You've got to let the freshness of the seafood you're using speak for the dish," Mr McFadden said.
"I'm looking forward to coming to grips with fresh Tassie scallops during my demonstration."
He will share the demonstration stage with executive chef for Launceston's Cataract on Paterson and Rupert and Hound group, Chris Williams, and Olivia Rand, formerly of Pizzirani Cucina Devonport, now Hobart.
The demonstrations can be watched by any attendees, but holders of value-added tickets getting to taste what the chefs produce.
The one-day Fiesta - on August 4 -will also include an eclectic line-up of musical entertainment, masterclasses for wine, gin and whisky, the super-silly-us circus school and informative displays by Fishcare, the Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies, the Australian Maritime College and Marine and Safety Tasmania.
Tassie Scallop Fiesta starts 10 am on August 4, finishing 4pm. Tickets are only available online through the Tassie Scallop Fiesta platforms.
