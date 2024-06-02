Tigers use brute force to beat Redlegs as clubs celebrate Aboriginal Round

A five goals to one first quarter proved critical for Rocherlea as they took home the four points in the Aboriginal Round match.
Their sixth win of the season, the Tigers move to third on the NTFA premier ladder following the 12.11 (83) to 5.8 (38) result against Bracknell.
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said the performance was a good one to have heading into the competition bye.
"We understand that the back-end of the season is going to be probably a bit tougher, we play a fair few of those top teams away," he said.
"Small margins in this competition could decide games so we've just got to make sure we try and get them on our terms."
It was a packed out Rocherlea Oval, with cars lining the fence two-deep in spots as well as many watching on from the stands and clubrooms.
"It's probably our biggest game of the year in terms of, you get a big home crowd, and with what it stands for, we're really proud of the way our club goes about the day," he said.
"We get really excited when we play this game, because we know how much it means to people in our community and the people at the club.
"It's the closest thing we probably get to finals for us, before finals."
A brutal fend-off from Dakota Bannister set the tone early for the Tigers, who looked dangerous going forwards in the first quarter.
A snap from Jack Rushton, fine finishes from Brayden Pitcher and Luke Richards and then a second from Rushton put an exclamation point on their ability to convert inside-50s into scores.
Ponting explained what he thought was the reason for his side's fast start.
"It was just our intensity and the players were willing to understand what we were trying to execute," he said.
"We really put a lot of emphasis on our pressure and I thought that we showed up in spades, especially early doors, and the rest followed."
Redlegs coach Brett Mansell called for his side to be more active in the contest.
And they did show some fight, bringing the margin back under five goals through Brodie Wiggins' accurate set-shot from the right southern-end pocket.
But a free-kick paid before the next centre bounce killed any momentum, as Richards lined up for and then nailed his third goal of the day.
For the rest of the second term and majority of the third, the sides traded blows in front of goals as the scoring started to slow.
Only two goals had been scored in the second half midway through the fourth quarter, with Rocherlea trying their best to heed the words of Ponting to slow play down while the Redlegs threw everything at them.
Ponting said the Redlegs did well to put the Tigers off their game-style in the third term.
"They got themselves back into it, winning plenty of their own footy and it just turned into a bit of a turnover game," he said.
"They were obviously trying to play quick because they were trying to get themselves into the game and we fell into the habit of trying to play quick back the other way and it just kept going back and forth.
"The message was to slow it down and let's try and take a bit of sting out of it, but unfortunately we probably didn't adapt to that and it was just a bit of an arm wrestle for that whole quarter."
The Tigers eventually posted a major through Zane Brown, their first since the second quarter, a moment which seemed to take the sting out of the contest as Bracknell began to run out of time.
At 10.30am, a large group gathered at the bottom of the street which leads into Brooks High School.
Players and families from Rocherlea, Bracknell, North Launceston and East Launceston gathered alongside the Tasmanian inclusion squad to complete a rather short 'Long Walk' to Rocherlea Oval.
Before they set off, Rocherlea president Graeme Gardner stood in front for a quick speech.
"It's a real collaboration about doing something in our society," he said.
He reiterated his message from earlier in the week, saying that the walk is about supporting minority groups, those in need, social inclusion, health, well-being and respect.
Also ahead of the game was the acknowledgement of Tasmania's inclusion premiership, with the squad presenting Rocherlea's specifically-designed guernsey for Aboriginal Round.
Gardner explained the meaning behind the look.
"It's a story of a map of a walking track to a location where the trees are - that a coolamon can be sourced and created from a tree," he said.
"The hand represents our people practising their culture, the lines represent the formed landscape, and the circles represent the water sources that provide for the trees."
