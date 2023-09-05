High level of sickness hits hospital ED hard

Northern Tasmanians have been urged by the head of the state's Health Department not to attend the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department unless they are genuinely in need of emergency care.
Kathrine Morgan-Wicks has said the LGH, Royal Hobart Hospital and Ambulance Tasmania are each experiencing significant demand for services amid staffing challenges, due to high rates of unplanned absence.
"There are also a high number of patients with complex needs awaiting discharge, including a higher than normal number awaiting placement for aged care facilities and patients awaiting National Disability Insurance Scheme assessments, approvals and supports," she said.
"The hospitals are closely managing elective surgery activity to maintain access for emergency demand.
This includes working with private hospitals to access contracted bed capacity and elective surgery support."
Ms Morgan-Wicks said non-emergency care could be provided at the Medicare urgent care clinic at the Launceston Medical Centre in Wellington Street between 2pm and 8pm seven days a week.
She said people could also call Health Direct on 1800 022 222 to get advice from a registered nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
