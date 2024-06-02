Severe weather warning for damaging winds across Northern Tasmania

Never drive in flood waters

Supervise children closely

Keep an eye out and don't allow children to play in, or near, flood waters

Keep up to date with current flood warnings

Check that your neighbours are aware any flood warnings

Manage pets and livestock

Secure outdoor items, including furniture and play equipment

Be prepared in case of power outages and report any outages to TasNetworks on 132 004

Park cars undercover, away from trees

Beware of damaged trees and power lines, and take care when driving

For SES assistance, visit ses.tas.gov.au or phone 132 500