Severe weather warning for damaging winds across Northern Tasmania

Tasmanians are urged to brace for damaging winds after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning on June 2.
The warning covers the Furneaux Islands, North East, Central North and parts of East Coast and Midlands Forecast Districts, with damaging winds forecast to develop overnight.
The low pressure system is also predicted to bring 30-60 millimetres of rain along the east coast from St Helens to Orford on Monday, June 3.
SES executive director Mick Lowe said now was the time to prepare and carefully monitor conditions.
"It's important that people keep up to date with the weather forecast and warnings and be prepared to keep safe," Mr Lowe said.
"When driving, ensure you drive to the conditions and be aware that strong winds can bring down trees, branches and other debris on the roads.
"Remember that SES crews are on standby to help if you need it. Assistance can be requested by calling 132 500."
In an emergency people should always phone triple zero (000).
