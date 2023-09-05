The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Demand for Men's Sheds growing as organisation celebrates 30 years

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 6 2023 - 8:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With 71 sheds in Tasmania, the demand for men looking for places to make mates continues to grow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.