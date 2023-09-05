With 71 sheds in Tasmania, the demand for men looking for places to make mates continues to grow.
For 30 years Men's Sheds around the country have worked to give men a safe and friendly environment to work on meaningful projects in the company of other men, or just enjoy a cuppa and have a chat.
After the release of the State of the Nation report, which found Tasmanians were among the loneliest Australians, the week highlights the important purpose the Sheds serve to curb isolation in men.
President of the Tasmanian Men's Shed Association David Seen said the majority of the men who join are retired, and through their working life had been involved in teams.
"When you retire, you walk out the door and you walk by goodbye to a lifestyle that you probably had for 50 years or so," Mr Seen said.
"One of the other things is that the suicide rate of the male population is highest in Australia and also in the over 80 bracket, which is an alarming thing... once you lose your life partner you need somewhere else to get support."
While the sheds teach skills like cooking, woodworking and computer skills, Mr Seen said many came just to have a chat.
"With our shed we have three or four people that come in every day and just sit around the fire, have a cuppa and a scone and enjoy the conversation that goes on around the room," Mr Seen said.
"We do quite a bit in the mental and physical health side of things, our organisation recently approved funding for the next 12 months to have a particular group go to various sheds and have one-on-one discussions with people who may need a bit of assistance in mental health areas"
He said Tasmania was fortunate to have 71 sheds.
"We cater for all and we we just enjoy the company of others and get a good bit of work done as well," he said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing distress, seek help and support from Tasmanian Lifeline (1800 98 44 34), Lifeline (13 11 14), Suicide Call Back Service (1300 659 467).
