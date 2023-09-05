About 280 students from six colleges contested the Northern Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools swimming carnival at Launceston Aquatic Centre.
Run for the first time as a short-course event, Scotch Oakburn won the open and under-16 boys and girls' pennants plus the under-15 girls and under-14 boys while St Patrick's College won the under-13 boys and girls and under-14 girls and Launceston Grammar won the under-15 boys.
Scotch won the shields for senior and aggregate boys and girls plus overall co-ed while St Pat's won the junior boys and girls.
