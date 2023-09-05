The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Photos

NSATIS swimming carnival hits Launceston Aquatic Centre

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 280 students from six colleges contested the Northern Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools swimming carnival at Launceston Aquatic Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.