Tasmania Zoo has no signs of slowing down, with the addition of eight new African wild dogs just in time to see for Father's Day.
The group aren't quite as cuddly as last weeks addition, the Bolivian squirrel monkeys, but they are certainly a sight to see.
With big round ears and spotted fur, the eight females have a strong hierarchy according to zookeeper Riley Lowe.
"There's definitely a boss and subordinates, they do play around and share their food quite well," Mr Lowe said.
When feeding they'll get a whole big piece of meat and everyone will get a turn to come in and eat."
He said in African wild dog packs, the girls are in charge.
"Males have to do what they're told, just like real life I guess," he said.
The pack were bred at Perth Zoo and came over to Tasmania as part of an Australia wide breeding program.
"By us taking them on, it'll free up space for Perth to be able to breed again," Mr Lowe said.
"They are an endangered species so it's really important to be a part of well managed breeding programs across the country."
The zoo has taken on a number of different animals this year, including otters, monkeys, wolves and more.
While the zoo already has two African wild dogs, Mr Lowe said different packs don't get along.
"They're completely different families, if they saw another pack they'd attack each other and most likely try and kill each other," he said.
Mr Lowe said they thanked the late Grace Dennison, who bequeathed towards the zoo in her will.
"That was the big reason we were able to bring these dogs here to Tasmania," he said.
"We've had three new species in the past few weeks and dad's come free this weekend, so it's definitely a good time to come out and see our new animals."
