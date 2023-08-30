The Examiner
Ochre Health to provide health services in St Marys from October

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
Dr Ross Lamplugh from Ochre Health, Break O' Day Mayor Mick Tucker and Health Minister Guy Barnett at the St Marys public meeting. Picture supplied
Dr Ross Lamplugh from Ochre Health, Break O' Day Mayor Mick Tucker and Health Minister Guy Barnett at the St Marys public meeting. Picture supplied

Health Minister Guy Barnett addressed the St Marys community on Wednesday to give an update on concerns around health services in the region.

