The plans are in to expand a radio network to streamline communication between emergency services at a popular multi-day walking track.
A development application is before the Meander Valley Council seeking permission to install essential emergency communication infrastructure on four walking track huts within Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park.
The antenna installation on each hut rooftop will connect to the Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN).
The proposed development is located at Pelion Huts (Ranger Hut), Kia Ora Hut, Windy Ridge Rangers and Pine Valley Hut.
The application said the proposal fell under the TasGRN project to facilitate radio coverage for emergency services purposes.
It said the equipment was designed to consider its environment and that was balanced against the community benefit from improved communications for essential emergency services.
The height of the antennas will range from 1.4 metres to 1.9, while the total height wont exceed four metres.
The proposal comes as Tasmania Police made the switch to use the TasGRN exclusively on August 30.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the new radio network was "more reliable, more resilient, more secure" and that it replaced five separate systems.
"This is the most extensive upgrade to multi-agency emergency radio communications in Tasmania's history," Mr Ellis said.
He said Hydro Tasmania, TasNetworks, Parks and Wildlife and Sustainable Timber Tasmania had moved to the network, while Ambulance Tasmania, Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service would make the transition over the next two months.
The sites on the Overland Track were chosen carefully to provide reliable operation of the network at remote tourist locations following consultation with the State, the application said.
"The Walking Track Hut solution will enhance the coverage footprint to portable devices over specific walking tracks," the application said.
It also included an Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania and Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation reports.
The application is being advertised with the Meander Valley Council and the community can provide feedback until September 11.
