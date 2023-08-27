A 16-year-old is set to face the Launceston Magistrates Court after three alleged assaults at Kings Meadows on August 23.
Police were called to a car park at Hobart Road, Kings Meadows about 5pm that evening after reports six youths were assaulting a young man.
Police say the initial assault involved people known to one another, however a second man attempted to intervene and was attacked by three of the youths.
The same group of youths allegedly attacked a third man in a separate incident, which the second man also attempted to break up.
He was assaulted a second time according to police, who said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the Launceston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday, August 27 and charged with stealing, injuring property, common assault, computer related fraud and burglary.
The teenager will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court, Youth Justice Division on Monday, August 28.
Police ask any witnesses to the alleged assaults, and the first and third victims, to come forward.
Information can be reported to Tasmania Police or Crime Stoppers, with reference number OR720974.
