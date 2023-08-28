The Examiner
Parliamentary inquiry on NDIS moves to Launceston

By Matt Maloney
August 28 2023
A joint standing committee is holding an inquiry into the capability and culture of the National Disability Insurance Agency.
Tasmania's Office of the Public Guardian has said the National Disability Insurance Scheme continues to fail people with significant mental disabilities as it puts financial risks above their needs

