Eco-friendly buses will only enhance Launceston's city centre, a key business group says.
Metro Tasmania is set to welcome three new zero-emissions, battery electric buses (BEBs) to its Launceston depot by Christmas time.
The BEBs are part of a two-year, $6 million trial funded by the state government, and will touch down in Wellington Street as cities across the country race to phase out their diesel-powered buses.
NSW plans to have completely transitioned to zero-emissions buses by 2035 in Greater Sydney, by 2040 in outer metropolitan areas, and by 2047 in regional areas.
All new buses commissioned from 2025 onwards in Victoria and South-East Queensland will be zero-emissions.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy said Metro's new technology would complement the urban greening strategy orchestrated by the chamber and the City of Launceston council.
"The Launceston Chamber of Commerce welcomes the announcement of a zero-emissions technology trial by Metro," Mr Cassidy said.
"This trial aligns strongly with the chamber's desire to see a greener and more pedestrian friendly city."
Metro's Launceston depot has already received the charging equipment for the new buses, which are due to be running the city's streets by the new year.
Metro chief executive Katie Cooper said the new buses were largely silent, which would be a welcome change for passengers, but may take some adjustment for passers-by.
The state government is also spending $11.3 million on a three-year trial of three hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, which will run in Hobart from mid-2024.
The trials will help direct Metro's future fleet investment.
Metro Tasmania has a fleet of about 240 buses.
