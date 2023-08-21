The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Metro hopes new electric buses will arrive in Launceston by Christmas

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Metro chief executive Katie Cooper at the Launceston bus depot. Picture by Paul Scambler
Metro chief executive Katie Cooper at the Launceston bus depot. Picture by Paul Scambler

The future direction of Tasmania's largest bus service could soon be decided as Metro trials zero emissions technology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.