South Launceston have secured second spot ahead of NTFA premier finals football after they beat Deloraine 14.14 (98) to 7.3 (45).
As part of the Roos' second annual Big Freeze match, the day started at 2pm with around 20 participants sliding into ice-cold water as a way raising awareness and funds for motor neuron disease (MND).
Bulldogs coach Jack Maher said the visiting club were proud to be involved with the event.
"It's an amazing cause and it's awesome what Deloraine do here and we're lucky enough to be involved with it," he said.
"We sent our president down and a couple of our club favorites, it was entertaining, that's for sure."
Once the game began, the Bulldogs immediately gained the ascendancy with a six goals to two first term a perfect start with second spot on the line.
"There was a lot at stake for us, going out today we knew a win would get us second or we could have went back down to fourth, so for us it was obviously just about getting the job done," Maher said.
"We played some good footy in some patches and then Deloraine were able to come out here and have a crack."
From the second quarter on the match was relatively even besides the third quarter, where South were able to pile on five goals to Deloraine's one.
The win, which means they will face Rocherlea in the first week of finals, was spearheaded by Brendan Taylor, Sam Lucas, Luke McCarty, Gareth Holt, Jay Blackberry and Brad Keegan.
"I thought Brendan Taylor was brilliant early, he was winning plenty of clearances, him and Jay were giving us first use of the ball," Maher said.
Rocherlea were able to nail down third spot despite having the bye, with Longford unable to overcome the massive percentage gap between the two despite winning 21.11 (137) to 2.2 (14) against George Town.
Bracknell ensured they enter their elimination final against Longford with plenty of form after they beat Bridgenorth 15.10 (100) to 8.6 (54).
Hillwood confirmed themselves as minor premiers for 2023 thanks to their dominant 17.13 (115) to 3.4 (22) victory over Scottsdale.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
