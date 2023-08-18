The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Terry's Shed having major impact for MND patients in Launceston

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Roles with family photos ahead of Terry's Match on Saturday at Deloraine Football Club. Picture by Paul Scambler
Erin Roles with family photos ahead of Terry's Match on Saturday at Deloraine Football Club. Picture by Paul Scambler

A desire to supply equipment for people with motor neurone disease (MND) drives the daily operations of Launceston-based initiative 'Terry's Shed'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.