Terry's Shed having major impact for MND patients in Launceston

A desire to supply equipment for people with motor neurone disease (MND) drives the daily operations of Launceston-based initiative 'Terry's Shed'.
It has helped many families over the past two years who didn't have the funds to pay for expensive equipment.
"Terry's desire was for his pre-loved equipment to be housed and used for people with the same heart-breaking diagnosis which is what it's doing at the moment," Terry Roles' daughter Erin said.
Terry passed away from MND in 2021 but he and his wife Rosanne have left a lasting legacy through a shed full of MND specific equipment.
They worked with Terry's health team to pay for and establish the shed which is now run by an occupational therapist.
The three-by-three metre facility, which includes mobility aids, lifts, specialty beds, furniture and respiratory aids, is based at a Launceston storage facility.
There's a wheelchair, which Erin said was funded through the National Disability Insurance Scheme, in the Shed that has had considerable impact.
"If you were diagnosed with MND tomorrow and it really decided to grab hold of you and rapidly accelerate and you needed that wheelchair in three weeks' time, there would be no way of you ordering a wheelchair like that to be here in three weeks," she said.
"The pool of equipment is able to assist those people where things are changing really quickly but they just can't get what they need or they don't have the funding to get what they need."
MND, which has risen to prominence through AFL icon Neale Daniher and the annual Big Freeze event, impacts nerve cells and leads to the weakening of muscles.
Deloraine Football Club will hold its second annual Big Freeze event on Saturday at 2pm before the Kangaroos take on South Launceston.
About 20 participants will slide into ice-cold water to raise awareness and funds.
Terry, who was a racehorse trainer for 35 years, was also a much-loved football trainer for the Deloraine Kangaroos.
The Shed was established in 2021 by Rosanne and Terry as they recognised the role specialty equipment played in the quality of life and independence of patients.
Terry was diagnosed in 2019 and the Shed is used to house and loan donated equipment to people diagnosed with MND, especially when they are over the age of 65.
Erin explained the idea was to help those above 65 as they can't apply for the NDIS.
However, there are other supports for those aged over 65 and people can keep getting NDIS support if they started receiving it before turning 65.
Erin noted it was extremely expensive without funding and, in most cases, impossible to stay at home as the disease progressed.
The shed has also helped younger people who are awaiting funding or procurement of specialty equipment.
Terry's own equipment was the first to be donated but other families have continued to add their pre-loved equipment to the shed.
"It's been incredibly heart-warming to speak to people in the community who have had no association to myself and my sister and they were talking about Terry's Shed and how much it had helped them," she said.
"It's pretty amazing to know your parents' legacy lives on."
Erin explained she and her sister Sophie lost their mum soon after their dad, and in honour of their parents they want to keep the shed - which has been paid for the next 12 months - going.
"My parents pre-paid three years of funding for the storage shed," she said.
"We're obviously getting to the end of that so my sister and I are looking at different ways we can continue this on.
"We still have a little way to go setting up a non-for-profit."
She added donations would ensure its continuation and assist in efforts to secure a larger, powered site.
It's hoped the idea will grow and there'll be a pool of loan equipment for more than just MND patients.
Those wishing to donate can follow this link.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
