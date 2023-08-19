St Pats have overturned a deficit of more than 40 points to produce a stirring comeback win against Lilydale in the NTFA division one first qualifying final.
Conceding the first seven majors, Saints coach Jake Laskey said his side "didn't panic" as they responded with eight in return before going on to claim a 10.15 (75) to 10.11 (71) win at Invermay Park.
"Our best footy is very good, so I was just keeping the boys calm, not panicking, and just sticking to what we have done all year," he said.
"To the boys' credit, they've done that and then obviously, the tide started to turn and we started getting a bit more on our terms, and then got ourselves back in the game."
With bright sunshine a precursor to what was fittingly the best game of the season to date, the contest started in heated fashion.
After a fair few minutes had gone by, Jake O'Loughlin eventually booted the first goal of the match and from there the Demons began to take control.
Thane Bardenhagen nabbed one from the boundary, Trent Griggs kicked accurately from a set shot and Sonny Whiting finished one from the goal square as Lilydale found themselves 28-3 leaders at the first change.
The break in play had no bearing on momentum either as Griggs proved once again why he was the league's leading goal-kicker, slotting home three in succession to put the Demons more than 40 points in front with the Saints yet to bag a major.
That changed soon though thanks to Brad Dodds who nailed two from identical positions about 45 metres out to close the gap down to 29.
If the first half belonged to the Demons, the third quarter was a procession from the Saints as they kicked six unanswered majors to snatch a seven-point lead at the final break.
"I think they were just first to the ball to start with, they were the ones that were hunting the footy and we were just in a bit of a shock really, they got us on the hop and we were just chasing their tail from there," Laskey said.
"But I think it only takes a goal or two to get the boys up and about and show some energy and the whole group lifts."
Dodds was once again the person to provide that spark, opening the second half with his third goal on the trot, before Jake King, Ethan Conway (with two) and Zeik Johnston brought it to within a kick.
Dodds bookended what felt like true a premiership quarter with his fourth for the day.
The Demons were refocused entering the fourth following a passionate three-quarter-time huddle and started off in the perfect manner thanks to Griggs, who contributed his fifth goal.
Whiting then produced a trademark snap to put Lilydale back in front with the crowd reaching peak volume.
But St Pats responded once more, as Laskey was presented two gettable chances for goal - he nailed them both.
"It's just about taking your chances, I say it to the boys all the time, if you can get a chance to kick a goal you need to kick it," Laskey said.
"Mine were two shots that should have been goals so I just had to make sure I was kicking them, I can't be hard on the boys for missing goals and then not kicking them myself."
Down by 11 points well into time-on, Lilydale began to play more direct and were able to create chances for themselves.
Whiting took a solid mark and converted from a 45-degree angle to bring it back to within a kick. The resulting centre-bounce crucially went their way too, with Sam Lockett punting the ball high from the circle with Griggs getting his hands on the ball first and was paid the mark despite protests from Saints defenders.
Griggs' shot went wide to the right though, and with just 20 seconds remaining, St Pats were able to hold onto the ball and secure the win which sees them through to the second qualifying final against Old Scotch.
Despite the memorable victory, there were concerns for two Saints players. Mitchell Bennett was stretchered off the ground following a heavy collision which appeared to knock him out, while Nathan James finished the match on crutches.
"[Mitchell is] alright. He was in high spirits after the game. Obviously selection might be a bit different this week for him but we'll just take it as it comes ... [Nathan] is the same, he copped a stinger and rolled his ankle but he'll be fine to go next week," Laskey said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
