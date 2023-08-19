If you're interested in space exploration, chances are you've heard of Marcus House.
If you haven't, then ask your kids because they're probably one of the 94,393,805 who have.
Launceston-born YouTube content creator and personality Marcus House is best known for his self-titled channel, where he publishes informative videos about space exploration and technological advancements in the industry.
So how did a web designer become a successful YouTuber, garnering nearly a million views a video?
"When I first started in 2016, nobody was watching," Mr House said.
"I was working at Walker Designs doing web development. And one of our clients just wanted to put something on YouTube. And I didn't really know how to do it.
"So I posted some gameplay footage on this little space simulator computer game Kerbal Space Program - I didn't even really mean to make it public. But some people watched it, so I posted some more."
Mr House said his following grew to around 50,000 followers when he transitioned into posting about space-related news.
"It grew slowly over time. Initially, I was working full-time and doing YouTube as a hobby," he said.
"Then it got a little bigger, and I dropped working a day, and it grew a little more, and I dropped another day.
"Eventually, YouTube became my main full-time job. I have a team of people around the world who help me edit and write videos because there's a lot of work in one of those 20-minute videos."
Nowadays, Mr House has nearly half a million subscribers on YouTube, and more than 150k followers on X, formerly Twitter.
"But if I think about it too much, it's almost unfathomable how many people my content reaches.
"It's something I actively try not to think about too much, or I wouldn't hit that publish button.
"Because if you imagine standing in front of an audience of about four or five MCG Stadiums of people, it becomes a little daunting."
Mr House said he finds his job incredibly rewarding despite the intimidating nature of his work.
"I absolutely love my job," he said.
"I get to talk about space; it's the best job ever.
"I get comments every week about subscribers who say the channel has inspired them to follow a career in STEM, and that's one of the core reasons that I love doing it."
For any aspiring YouTubers or content creators, Mr House's advice was simple: "Find a topic you love, start uploading, and see where it takes you."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
