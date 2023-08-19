The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Marcus House on becoming an educational YouTuber with millions of views

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated August 19 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus House of Launceston, is a Tasmanian Youtuber with half a million subscribers on YouTube, and more than 150k followers on X, formerly Twitter. Picture by Paul Scambler
Marcus House of Launceston, is a Tasmanian Youtuber with half a million subscribers on YouTube, and more than 150k followers on X, formerly Twitter. Picture by Paul Scambler

If you're interested in space exploration, chances are you've heard of Marcus House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.