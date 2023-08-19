Not guilty plea to window smashing episode

A Launceston woman alleged to have threatened a cafe owner with a claw hammer during an alleged window smashing episode in the central business district pleaded not guilty when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Stephanie Jane Panitzki, 32, also pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a dangerous artilce on May 11, 2023.
Through defence counsel Grant Tucker Ms Panitzki pleaded not guilty to 26 counts of destroy property, chiefly windows and doors of businesses in Charles street.
She pleaded not guilty to a count of trespass and destroy property and a separate complaint comprising two counts of destroy property, one count of common assault, one count of unlawfully use dangerous article in a public place and eight counts of injure property.
Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned the case for mention on October 16 at 2.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.