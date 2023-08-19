The Examiner
Stephanie Panitzki will appear in October on destroy property charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
August 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Not guilty plea to window smashing episode
A Launceston woman alleged to have threatened a cafe owner with a claw hammer during an alleged window smashing episode in the central business district pleaded not guilty when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

