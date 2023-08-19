The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Northern Arch Centre to offer a safe space for victim-survivors

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated August 19 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Robert Blackwood and Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family Violence Madeleine Ogilvie and Minister for Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Felix Ellis at the Northern Arch Centre opening. Picture by Craig George
Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Robert Blackwood and Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family Violence Madeleine Ogilvie and Minister for Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Felix Ellis at the Northern Arch Centre opening. Picture by Craig George

A centre designed to offer trauma-informed care for victim-survivors of sexual violence has opened in the heart of Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.