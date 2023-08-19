A centre designed to offer trauma-informed care for victim-survivors of sexual violence has opened in the heart of Launceston.
The Northern Arch Centre, is one of two Tasmanian hubs to open, providing a safe space for victim-survivors to receive counselling and specialist police investigative services in one secure location.
Minister for Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the centres were a critical step forward to providing agency and appropriate support to victim-survivors.
"Violence against anyone, in any form, is unacceptable, but the harm caused by sexual violence is particularly devastating," Mr Ellis said.
"We have failed victim-survivors in the past. And this centre is in some small way an acknowledgement that we're committed to doing things better in the future."
Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family Violence Madeleine Ogilvie said the centres were designed in close consultation with victim-survivors and support sector experts.
"Arch brings together specialist family violence services, sexual assault services, and police prosecution services under one roof so they are readily available for victim-survivours," Ms Ogilvie said.
"At these centres, there will be no marked police cars, no police uniforms, and no requirement for a victim-survivor to speak with police until, and only if they are ready."
Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Robert Blackwood said the centres offered "wraparound" support to victim-survivors.
"When a victim-survivor attends one of these centres, they're no longer telling their story a number of times to different individuals," Assistant Commissioner Blackwood said.
READ MORE: Not guilty plea to window smashing episode
"We've listened to victim-survivors who have told us the damage telling their story again and again does.
"The centres empower victim-survivors to decide what's best for them in a safe and non-confrontational environment."
Tasmania Police Family and Sexual Violence Commander Debbie Williams said she hopes the centres will better enable victim-survivors to access and receive support and help and remove system-inflicted trauma.
"We hope to reduce system-inflicted trauma that victim-survivors have told us occurs," Commander Williams said.
"My hope for the Arch Centres are a place of confidence and a place of healing that will enable victims survivors to come into a safe, open, and warm environment on their journey and pathway to healing."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.