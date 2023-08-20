The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our People

Launceston woman Jayla Sainty shares a unique perspective on animal welfare

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
August 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A career with the RSPCA may not be the obvious use of a social work degree, however one Launceston woman sees it as the perfect opportunity to create change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.