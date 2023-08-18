After a one-season recess, George Town will be fielding two men's sides in the TCL in 2023-24.
Joining the TCL in 2020 from Cricket North, the Saints went into recess last season following player and ground unavailability, which impacted their position in premier league.
Upon return, they will fielding teams in A-grade and B-grade alongside their Female Boom side, which kept its place in the competition last year.
"We're very pleased and very grateful for the TCL committee's acceptance - ultimately our participation relied on their discretion and amendment of our original conditions of entry," club president Jack Hill said.
"As a club we kept in contact with each other over the last 12 months, and over the last few months, we've had players reach out with the season approaching and vice versa in getting a bit of a group together.
"But the issue was without the acceptance until yesterday ... we didn't know where we're going to be playing so it's hard to sell to potential players.
"So now we've got that we can get the right people with the right roles and obviously we can inform our potential players and players we're in conversation with, the exact grades we're going to be playing so it puts us in a good position now."
Hill said he's been "quite blown away" by the level of interest shown since announcing their acceptance back into the competition on social media on Thursday night.
That has made him "very confident with numbers" but he admitted there was certainly a time where doubt crept in that the Saints would not return to the field.
"People who have been involved with George Town Cricket Club over the last 20 years all tell the same story," he said.
"For a club that's got such incredible representation at the elite level, past and present - from Xavier Doherty and Scott Mason right through to Jarrod Freeman, Gabe Bell, Aidan O'Connor and Emma Manix-Geeves - it's quite puzzling how we've always struggled with commitment.
"Being an industry-based community ... it was hard to get that commitment with two-day cricket in the NTCA.
"Now, I think we have such a responsibility and a role to play to provide cricket to that community and have sport accessible to men and women."
The year-long recess meant the Crothers Oval facility could be upgraded, with Hill describing the ground as "second to none" and praising the George Town Council for their cooperation.
TCL president Whyte said the Saints are on a "12 month trial" to comply with the league's guidelines.
"We're happy to have them in the competition, they've got a beautiful oval down there and it should be put to good use," he said.
"Cricket Tasmania are keen on getting Junior Blast up and going down there as well and get the juniors interested."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
