The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

RSPCA Tasmania says more than 140 animals were cared for through its Safe Beds program

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 16 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of those experiencing homelessness can keep their pets, however others do not have the option. Picture by Paul Scambler
Some of those experiencing homelessness can keep their pets, however others do not have the option. Picture by Paul Scambler

While the spotlight is often on people who are forced into homelessness, less consideration is given to their pets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0476813583. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.