While the spotlight is often on people who are forced into homelessness, less consideration is given to their pets.
The RSPCA Tasmania Safe Beds program cares for the animals who might otherwise fall through the cracks while their owners find a way of getting back on their feet.
Deputy chief executive officer for RSPCA Tasmania Andrea Dawkins said the program began during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program initially focused on those fleeing domestic violence situations, but Ms Dawkins said its remit expanded to include all those who were homeless or set to be in hospital for a prolonged period.
"By the time the pandemic was really in full flight we knew that we had to broaden the program because people were becoming homeless rapidly," she said.
"There were people staying in unsafe circumstances trying to shelter their animals, we had people going into hospital.
"Now it's about a third people who are homeless without any of those complications, because of the difficulties around housing."
There are also several complications in managing the animals, like non-desexed pets falling pregnant in homeless camps and pets from homes experiencing domestic and family violence showing anxiety.
Ms Dawkins said the program team includes a social work student, Jayla Sainty, who was "worth her weight in gold" to bridge the gap between animal welfare and community services.
"[Jayla] brings insight and connections in the social welfare space," she said.
"She puts this program into one of the best contemporary models in the country because we've understood that we need to have that sort of insight."
Other project staff assess the pets and find them temporary homes, whether that is with a foster carer or in an animal care facility.
They also arrange desexing, health checks and work with behaviourists for those animals that do require support for anxiety.
According to the RSPCA 149 animals belonging to 117 homeless or hospitalised people were cared for through the program in the last financial year, with stays ranging between two days and 321 days.
Most of them were dogs, with cats and a limited number of "pocket pets" - like guinea pigs - making up the remainder.
Ms Dawkins said some of these dogs were difficult to house due to how they were trained and had to be kept in cages - something the RSPCA was reluctant to do as it could worsen behavioural issues.
She said other complications arose when homeless people dropped out of contact with the organisation, leading to the organisation having to make reluctant decisions about the animals in its care.
However, there were plenty of opportunities to refine the program, particularly in domestic and family violence situations where those fleeing could not bring their animals with them.
"We're trying to embed an animal-focused model as much as we can into decision making for families," Ms Dawkins said.
"Let's say a woman and her family are looking to flee a domestic and family violence situation - because it is mostly women.
"We want considerations for their animals at the very beginning so we can get their animals out safely."
