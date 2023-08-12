There has been "daily movement" reported by engineers working to reopen a popular Launceston walking track - but not the good kind.
The Cataract Walk and the Trevallyn Steps have been closed since early July after part of a privately-owned retaining wall at a property 40m above the walking track gave way.
City of Launceston council chief executive officer Michael Stretton updated councillors on the work being done since, and said the scope of the project remained unclear.
"We've had movement sensors attached to the retaining wall for the past few weeks that are showing that it still is having daily movement," Mr Stretton said.
"We've got specialist engineering advice being sought.
"We do hope to have a solution - and an answer in respect of the timeframes associated with the work - but we have to identify what that work is first."
Mr Stretton said further details would be released "in the next few weeks" but the situation remained "fluid".
Repairs to the retaining wall are the responsibility of the homeowners, however the council previously told The Examiner both parties were "working closely" to restore access.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said this reflected the value the council and the community placed on the track through Cataract Gorge.
"The fact that council has got involved with this issue is a reflection on how important it is for our community to have that access," Cr Garwood said.
"Whilst this is on private land ... the council getting involved [shows it] understands the issue with something that is such an asset not only to our tourists but our identity."
Other tracks through the Gorge, including the Zig-Zag track, remain open while the repairs take place.
