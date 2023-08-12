A second Tamar bridge would solve problems

THERE is a simple, total, and permanent solution to all of the West Tamar traffic problems, including the afternoon Barnes Hill bottleneck (The Examiner, August 10).
A bridge across to the bottom of Mowbray Hill is already in planning, and this is expected to connect at Cormiston Creek.
With the relatively minor addition of continuing to skirt the river from the bridge southward, joining the West Tamar Highway at the bottom of Barnes Hill, then all of Riverside's problems are overcome permanently.
This includes the frustration, danger, congestion, and 50k speed limit every morning of a crowded peak hour dual carriageway passing through several school and shopping zones.
This option solves more problems than the Barnes Hill widening proposal, with fewer houses to be acquired and demolished.
Gary Bakker, Upper Rosevears
All I'm going to say about Scott Morrison complaining that "The Royal Commission was mean and unfair to me and they don't understand what I was going through" is coming from the man who introduced Robodebt, a seam of irony so rich in the fuel it could power interstellar travel for millennia.
James Newton, Newstead
LIBERALS anger over Labor's flyers - Jeremy Rockliff says Labor is conducting a scare campaign (The Examiner, August 10). Well, Jeremy, there's nothing more scary than a huge power bill.
He goes on to claim they are conducting a scam and should apologise. Well, the amount of money the government is making out of household solar is a scam. We get about eight cents a kw, and they sell it to my neighbour for about 27 cents, and it only travels 25 metres.
And, on the same page of The Examiner, details emerge on Marinus costs slated to rise.
It had increased in price between $3.1 billion and $3.8 billion, but that price was redacted. Well, a while back, Jeremy Rockliff said he would vote yes on the coming referendum. Well, I believe it involves truth-telling. When is he going to start doing that?
On the next page, Ms White asked if it was true the gas-fired power plant was running. He said the plant was not operating but later said it was. If we need to run the gas-fired power station in the winter, why do we need the Marinus link? Haven't we already got one power cable across the Bass Strait?
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
If incarceration were an effective tool of rehabilitation and justice, then Ian O'Neill's concerns (The Examiner, August 11) would not exist. He talks about incarceration as a deterrent, and yet he complains about the threat posed by repeat offenders on bail. So clearly, he acknowledges that this supposed deterrent isn't working. And given that we have such a pool of repeat offenders, incarceration is clearly not solving the problem of recidivism.
Perhaps our government should finally listen to the experts across the myriad fields who have been calling for many years to move away from law enforcement-led, carceral solutions to social problems. Take the money that we can see is wasted on these systems and actually address the social causes such as poverty, housing precarity, mental health, discrimination and bigotry, rather than choose to only treat some of the symptoms.
Anders Russell, Launceston
THE discrepancy in media coverage between the Australian Diamonds' World Cup win and soccer, women's AFL, and hockey is concerning. The Diamonds' victory deserves recognition comparable to soccer's recent attention. While soccer players receive bonuses for winning, the Diamonds' achievement is overlooked. This lack of acknowledgement undermines their hard work.
This bias extends to netball, often overshadowed by women's AFL, soccer, and hockey. This unequal coverage hinders netball's growth and reinforces the notion that certain sports are more important.
Gender equity in sports coverage is vital. All athletes should be celebrated equally, empowering women and promoting inclusivity. Media outlets must allocate fair time to all sports, ensuring no achievements go unnoticed.
As the media, we play a crucial role in promoting fairness. Let's work to celebrate accomplishments in all sports, regardless of gender, fostering equality and respect.
Alison Filgate, Ulverstone
