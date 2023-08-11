Police have made a possible breakthrough in the search for Victoria Cafasso's killer.
Nearly 28 years since the 20-year-old Italian backpacker was murdered, Tasmania Police announced they have undertaken property searches and eye-witness interviews in the search for a new person of interest.
Here's the story of the cold case so far.
Victoria Anna Elizabeth Cafasso was an Italian law student who spoke fluent Italian, English, and French.
Victoria journeyed to Australia, arriving in Launceston on Friday, October 6, after deferring her law degree against her father's wishes.
She intended to stay with her cousin Simon Howard DeSalis at "Larby's Cottage" Charles Street, Beaumaris, for around six months.
Victoria had minimal contact with other people from the 6th to the 10th, except for a small private birthday party for Mandy-Lou Larby, the owner of De Salis's residence, on Monday, October 9.
At 8.10am on Wednesday, October 11, Victoria told her cousin she was going for a walk to Beaumaris Beach and asked to borrow a small carry bag.
At 9.55am and again at 10.10am, Victoria was seen sun-baking at Beaumaris Beach, 700 meters from the beach's entrance.
At 1.30pm, Victoria's body was found by local woman Margaret McIntyre, who was walking her dog along the beach.
Ms McIntyre went to a nearby house to get help from two men, Geoffrey Adams and Russell Harwood.
Geoffrey Adams remained with Cafasso's body while Russell Harwood and Ms McIntryre raised the alarm.
At 1.37pm, Sergeant Galloway, Senior Constable Pedder, and Constable Ferguson arrived at the crime scene.
Following the grim discovery, a team under the command of Detective Sergeant Harvey was stationed at the St Helens Police Station and tasked with the ongoing investigation into Victoria's death.
A post-mortem examination was undertaken at the Royal Hobart Hospital by State Forensic Pathologist Dr Tim Lyons, who gave the cause of death as exsanguination due to multiple stab wounds including wounds to the right atrium. Put simply: she bled out after being repeatedly stabbed on the right side of her body.
Dr Lyons found there were 21 stab wounds to Victoria's body and a large number of injuries to the head, neck, arms, legs, and torso, including "slashes", "lacerations", abrasions, and bruises.
The day after a memorial service for Victoria, Victoria's father, Guiseppe, had a heart attack and died. He is buried next to his daughter in Ospedaletti, Italy.
Tasmania Police conducted a review of the investigation, overseen by Detective Inspector Wicks, which identified 35 aspects requiring "further attention".
As a result, Detective Inspector Wicks assumed control of a special Task Force, charged with carrying out all investigatory matters relating to the review.
Forensic Pathologist Dr Chris Lawrence reviewed Dr Lyon's autopsy findings and, as a result, determined there were 17 separate stab wounds, not 21.
Dr Lawrence concluded the two fatal stab wounds occurred to Victoria's chest, penetrating her heart.
Coronial Inquest into the death of Victoria Cafasso began. Coroner Donald Jones created a public hotline in the hope that the public may help solve the case.
After a 13-month delay, the Coronial Inquest resumed at St Helens.
Mr Jones handed down his findings into Victoria's case, finding Victoria's death most likely occurred between 11.30am and 12.35pm on October 11, 1995, and was the result of foul play by a person unknown.
Police announced the reward for information leading to a conviction for Victoria's case increased to $500,000. The original reward was $50,000.
Police renewed calls for information after releasing reconstructed images of a vehicle spotted at various locations in the Beaumaris area at the time of Victoria's murder.
The distinctive light coloured Subaru Station Wagon was a vehicle of interest in the early stages of the investigation.
Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said a link between two previously unconnected persons was made while digitising the Cafasso files, and it is now believed they are the same man - one which has not been questioned.
The man was described at the time as being in his 20s, with blonde hair, about six feet tall, slim build, but very fit, sun-tanned legs and arms, with the appearance of a surfer.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.