Firearm incident attracts 12 months' jail

An Invermay man was eligible for immediate release after being sentenced for a 2021 aggravated assault.
Curtly James Hodge, now 23, pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault at Churchill Park on December 12, 2021. He was present when a firearm was pointed by someone else at a man during an assault in which two shots were also fired.
Justice Robert Pearce said Hodge and two unknown men went to a 51-year-old man's home and asked him to give them a lift.
The complainant drove them to Churchill Park before he was punched to the head and dragged out of his car.
Hodge was present when a firearm was pointed at the man.
One of the unknown offenders fired two shots toward the man who ran away.
Hodge's culpability arose from him abetting the crime by being present.
Hodge had convictions for two assaults, aggravated robbery in 2017, stealing and aggravated burglary, firearm and a criminal code assault in 2020.
He was arrested two days after the offence and had been in jail ever since.
Defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins said Hodge had been in jail for 287 days in relation to the aggravated assault but had served time in relation to other offences after being taken into custody.
Justice Pearce said Hodge had a bad record for dishonesty and violence for a 23-year-old.
He sentenced him to twelve months' jail backdated to October 20, 2022. He suspended three months of the jail term for 18 months.
Justice Pearce said Hodge's only positive influences were his grandfather and brother.
He ordered that he be supervised by a probation officer for 18 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.