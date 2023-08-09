Firearm incident attracts 12 months' jail

The Examiner
Curtly James Hodge set to be released from jail after firearm result

Updated August 10 2023 - 8:03am, first published 6:00am
An Invermay man was eligible for immediate release after being sentenced for a 2021 aggravated assault.

