A Waverley man who used foil in a bid to fool an ankle monitor and was found with weapons including knuckle dusters will spend months behind bars.
Bradley John Cashion pleaded guilty to several charges including drug possession, a breach of a family violence order and possession of dangerous articles.
He appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on August 7 to learn his fate.
Most of the charges dated back to September 2, 2022 when Cashion wrapped an ankle brace - fitted that July as part of a family violence order - in metal foil to visit the complainant to the order without alerting police.
The court was told he returned to the house later that day with an extendable baton, the knuckle dusters and multiple knives after the woman in question claimed she had received "threats that people were coming to the house".
The court also heard Cashion was in possession of methylamphetamine, MDMA, morphine, benzodiazepine and cannabis claimed he had been "set up" in the incident.
Other charges related to an incident on 14 May 2023 when Cashion, his brother Ashley and their cousin were found in possession of a .243 rifle without the appropriate licence.
Magistrate Simon Brown noted that it was a "brief" and low-end offence on Cashion's part.
Mr Brown said the same could not be said of the September incident, which was a "very concerning episode".
The magistrate said Cashion's list of prior offending was "somewhat padded" but still included several similar family violence order breaches and he had a "history of violence".
"Your record is nevertheless a bad one," Mr Brown said.
"The dangerous articles are concerning ... an extendable baton can be concealed and brass knuckles are dreadful objects that can cause considerable damage to the human body."
Cashion's tampering with the electronic ankle monitor was also a serious matter as it "undermined" the sentencing regime.
Mr Brown said prison was the "only option reasonably open" to him and could not impose a suspended sentence.
Cashion had served a suspended sentence in 2019 and breached a family violence order "effectively straight away" according to the magistrate.
The other similar convictions were recorded between 2020 and 2022.
Mr Brown recorded a conviction against one of the drug possession charges, and sentenced Cashion to nine months imprisonment on the remainder.
This was backdated to include the four months and four days Cashion had already spent in custody, between April 1 - May 8 and May 14 to his court appearance.
This included a non-parole period of seven months.
