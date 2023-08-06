One of Tasmania's most distinguished thinkers, academics, and advisers, Professor Jonathan West, died this past weekend after a long battle with Motor Neuron Disease.
At 66 years old, Professor West's impressive academic and business career took him from Hobart to Harvard and everywhere in between, where he served as a consultant to and board member of major corporations and as an advisor to several governments in fields of agribusiness, innovation policy, and economic development.
Professor West held a Bachelor of Arts majoring in history and a Philosophy of Science degree from the University of Sydney. He also earnt master's and doctoral degrees from Harvard University, where he spent 18 years as an Associate Professor in the Graduate School of Business Administration.
During that time, he was the founder and faculty director of the Harvard Life Sciences Project, a multi-faculty university initiative to understand the economic dynamics of the revolution in life sciences.
After returning to Australia, Professor West founded the Australian Innovation Research Centre at the University of Tasmania.
Throughout his life, Professor West's research appeared in many scholarly journals and several books, where he wrote numerous influential essays on Tasmanian political culture.
Cobram Estate Olive chairperson Rob McGavin expressed his deepest sympathies regarding Professor West's passing on behalf of the board of Cobram Estate Olives.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Jonathan's immediate family Susan and Erik, and loved ones during this difficult time," Mr McGavin said.
"Jonathan West served as a non-executive director for the company for an exceptional period of 15 years, during which his dedication, expertise, and guidance played a significant role in shaping the company's success.
"Jonathan also played a key role in guiding and developing many of our senior executives.
"Jonathan's presence and friendship will be sorely missed."
Professor West remained active on multiple advisory boards despite his illness and completed a classics doctoral degree at the University of Tasmania in 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, and their son Erik Louis.
Funeral arrangements for Professor West have not yet been announced.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
