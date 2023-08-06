The Examiner
Energy minister Guy Barnett confident hydro scheme will deliver low power prices

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 6 2023
Sophia Geskus, Simon Wood, Isabella, Sylvia (front) Gerry (father), Chelsea and Kerrie Geskus and Guy Barnett at Tailrace Park. Picture Rod Thompson
The Renewable Energy Dividend (RED) announced by the state government on Saturday was a "guarantee" that Tasmanians would save money on power bills, according to Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett.

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

