Former Labor leader David O'Byrne to vie for party pre-selection

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne briefly served as Labor leader before he resigned due to sexual harassment allegations.
Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne will not rejoin the party caucus if he should be re-elected next election if Labor leader Rebecca White has her way.

