West Tamar Council votes to conduct speed limit review

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated August 5 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 6:00am
Cheryl Swan walks beside the highway where her son was killed on Mother's Day in 2018. Pictures by Scott Gelston.
West Tamar Council residents may soon have a say on road safety and speed limit reductions after the council unanimously voted to conduct a speed limit review in areas like Exeter, Gravelly Beach and Beauty Point at their July meeting.

