DNA delay will not prejudice prisoner magistrate says

A magistrate has ruled that a delay to a Launceston man's court hearing would not disadvantage him and he has allowed Tasmania Police further time to secure a critical forensic DNA report.
Magistrate Simon Brown adjourned serious firearm charges against Wayne Alan Hall-Riley, 20, until October 6.
Hall-Riley has pleaded not guilty to possession of a shortened firearm, possession of a firearm with identification marks defaced and possession of ammunition.
Defence lawyer Jessica Stewart asked that the charges be dismissed because of a delay since March 8 2023 when Hall-Riley first entered his plea.
Ms Stewart said there was a risk of significant prejudice against Hall-Riley who is due for release from prison on August 14.
In February he received a 12 month jail term with six months suspended for forcing his way into a party and seriously assaulting a man he wrongly believed had assaulted his sister.
Ms Stewart said that the matters had been listed for hearing in April and for mention in June and for hearing on August 4.
"He is prejudiced by the ongoing delay, he has been in maximum security and has not been able to access therapeutic programmes," she said.
"Prosecution has had five months to access the report."
Police prosecutor Amit Sharma said the DNA report from Forensic Science Services Tasmania would resolve all charges.
He said police would not prosecute the case if Hall-Riley's DNA was absent from the firearm.
Mr Brown said that any time past August 14 which Hall-Riley spent in jail would be deducted from a sentence he would receive on October 6.
He said Hall-Riley had pleaded guilty to a number of reasonably serious matters including stealing.
He said that it seemed there had been a lack of fervour from police in seeking the DNA report.
Mr Brown ordered that Hall-Riley be assessed for suitability for a drug treatment order because of a link between his drug use and criminal offending.
