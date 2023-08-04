The Examiner
A DNA result will decide whether man faces serious firearms charges

Nick Clark
Updated August 5 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:00am
DNA delay will not prejudice prisoner magistrate says

A magistrate has ruled that a delay to a Launceston man's court hearing would not disadvantage him and he has allowed Tasmania Police further time to secure a critical forensic DNA report.

